Home / Home
Cameron junior short stop Brycen Bennett drives the ball over the center-field wall for a grand slam last Tuesday.

Bennett grand slam leads to early night for Dragons

Thu, 04/28/2022 - 12:21pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team may have finally settled in after taking three of their last five games, including Tuesday’s 14-2 victory over South Harrison.

A 10-run fifth inning, capped off with a grand slam by junior short stop Brycen Bennett, ended Tuesday’s game against South Harrison with Bennett’s blast sailing more than 300 feet over the centerfield fence to force a mercy rule.

“I was just trying to keep my weight back and drive the ball. I was ahead of everything all game. They weren’t throwing me any strikes. They threw me one, middle-middle, and I just smoked it,” said Bennett, who went 2-3 with a team-leading 4 RBI’s. “... I started off the season rough. I was like .070 (batting average). I battled my way back. I think I’m almost back to .300 now. I’m just trying to help my team out.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media