Bennett grand slam leads to early night for Dragons
The Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team may have finally settled in after taking three of their last five games, including Tuesday’s 14-2 victory over South Harrison.
A 10-run fifth inning, capped off with a grand slam by junior short stop Brycen Bennett, ended Tuesday’s game against South Harrison with Bennett’s blast sailing more than 300 feet over the centerfield fence to force a mercy rule.
“I was just trying to keep my weight back and drive the ball. I was ahead of everything all game. They weren’t throwing me any strikes. They threw me one, middle-middle, and I just smoked it,” said Bennett, who went 2-3 with a team-leading 4 RBI’s. “... I started off the season rough. I was like .070 (batting average). I battled my way back. I think I’m almost back to .300 now. I’m just trying to help my team out.”
