BOYS WRESTLERS ROLL

Dragon Wrestlers Club LCP and Harrisonville in the opener

Cameron---The Cameron Dragons started their team match season 2-0 with decisive wins over Harrisonville 61-12 and Lincoln College Prep 78-2.

In the Harrisonville match, falls were scored by Jack Erickson , Will Erickson, Colton Flick, Wyatt Burkhart, Tyler Estes, Gage Jones, and Marcus Eaton.

By weight, the Dragons performed as follows:

CAMERON 61 HARRISONVILLE 12

106: Gavin Ogle, won 18-10 over Braxton Warren

113: Jack Erickson, pinned Jaxon Sleyster

120: Will Erickson, pinned Clyde Webb

126: Dylan Pratt, 16-0 Technical Fall over Colby Henderson

132: Colton Flick, pinned Adrian Carranza

138: Brian Bailey, Lost by pin to Luke DeVenney

144: Brodi Jones, 11-1 win over Gabe Hunter

150: Wyatt Burkhart, pinned Ethan Copeland

157: Carter Flick, Won 7-4 over Cooper Elfrits

165: Tyler Estes, pinned Silas King

175: Gage Jones, pinned Jared Anderson

190: Preston Reynolds, won 15-13 over Kayden Taylor

215: Josiah Morones, pinned by Bryson Cecil

285: Marcus Eaton, pinned Pablo Cortez

In the Lincoln Christian Prep Match, falls were scored by Will Erickson, Colton Flick, Wyatt Burkhart, Gage Jones, Josiah Morones, and Marcus Eaton.

LCP offered no match for Gavin Ogle, Will and Jack Erickson, Dylan Pratt, or Brian Bailey.

CAMERON 78 LCP 2

Line-up by weight:

106: Gavin Ogle, won by forfeit

113: Jack Erickson, won by forfeit

120: Will Erickson, won by forfeit

126: Dylan Pratt, won by forfeit

132: Colton Flick, won by forfeit

138: Brian Bailey, won by forfeit

144: Brodi Jones, pinned Aurelia Bonnet

150: Wyatt Burkhart, pinned Evan Malipurathu

157: Carter Flick, pinned Cassidy Locke

165: Tyler Estes, decisioned 7-0 by Phillip Faigin

175: Gage Jones, pinned Evan Hall

190: Preston Reynolds, forfeit

215: Josiah Morones, pinned Roman Lewandowski

285: Marcus Eaton, pinned Jessie Echavarria