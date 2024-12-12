Home / Home

BOYS WRESTLERS ROLL

Thu, 12/12/2024

Dragon Wrestlers Club  LCP and Harrisonville in the opener 

 

Cameron---The Cameron Dragons started their team match season 2-0 with decisive wins over Harrisonville 61-12 and Lincoln College Prep 78-2. 

In the Harrisonville match, falls were scored by Jack Erickson , Will Erickson, Colton Flick, Wyatt Burkhart, Tyler Estes, Gage Jones, and Marcus Eaton. 

By weight, the Dragons performed as follows: 

CAMERON 61 HARRISONVILLE 12 

106:  Gavin Ogle, won 18-10 over Braxton Warren 

113:  Jack Erickson, pinned Jaxon Sleyster 

120:  Will Erickson, pinned Clyde Webb 

126:  Dylan Pratt, 16-0 Technical Fall over Colby Henderson 

132:  Colton Flick, pinned Adrian Carranza 

138:  Brian Bailey, Lost by pin to Luke DeVenney 

144:  Brodi Jones, 11-1 win over Gabe Hunter 

150:  Wyatt Burkhart, pinned Ethan Copeland 

157:  Carter Flick, Won 7-4 over Cooper Elfrits 

165:  Tyler Estes, pinned Silas King 

175:  Gage Jones, pinned Jared Anderson 

190:  Preston Reynolds, won 15-13 over Kayden Taylor 

215:  Josiah Morones, pinned by Bryson Cecil 

285:  Marcus Eaton, pinned Pablo Cortez 

 

In the Lincoln Christian Prep Match, falls were scored by Will Erickson, Colton Flick, Wyatt Burkhart, Gage Jones, Josiah Morones, and Marcus Eaton. 

LCP offered no match for Gavin Ogle, Will and Jack Erickson, Dylan Pratt, or Brian Bailey. 

 

CAMERON 78 LCP 2 

Line-up by weight: 

106:  Gavin Ogle, won by forfeit 

113:  Jack Erickson, won by forfeit 

120:  Will Erickson, won by forfeit 

126:  Dylan Pratt, won by forfeit 

132:  Colton Flick, won by forfeit 

138:  Brian Bailey, won by forfeit 

144:  Brodi Jones, pinned Aurelia Bonnet 

150:  Wyatt Burkhart, pinned Evan Malipurathu 

157:  Carter Flick, pinned Cassidy Locke 

165:  Tyler Estes, decisioned 7-0 by Phillip Faigin 

175:  Gage Jones, pinned Evan Hall 

190:  Preston Reynolds, forfeit 

215:  Josiah Morones, pinned Roman Lewandowski 

285:  Marcus Eaton, pinned Jessie Echavarria 

