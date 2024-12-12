BOYS WRESTLERS ROLL
Dragon Wrestlers Club LCP and Harrisonville in the opener
Cameron---The Cameron Dragons started their team match season 2-0 with decisive wins over Harrisonville 61-12 and Lincoln College Prep 78-2.
In the Harrisonville match, falls were scored by Jack Erickson , Will Erickson, Colton Flick, Wyatt Burkhart, Tyler Estes, Gage Jones, and Marcus Eaton.
By weight, the Dragons performed as follows:
CAMERON 61 HARRISONVILLE 12
106: Gavin Ogle, won 18-10 over Braxton Warren
113: Jack Erickson, pinned Jaxon Sleyster
120: Will Erickson, pinned Clyde Webb
126: Dylan Pratt, 16-0 Technical Fall over Colby Henderson
132: Colton Flick, pinned Adrian Carranza
138: Brian Bailey, Lost by pin to Luke DeVenney
144: Brodi Jones, 11-1 win over Gabe Hunter
150: Wyatt Burkhart, pinned Ethan Copeland
157: Carter Flick, Won 7-4 over Cooper Elfrits
165: Tyler Estes, pinned Silas King
175: Gage Jones, pinned Jared Anderson
190: Preston Reynolds, won 15-13 over Kayden Taylor
215: Josiah Morones, pinned by Bryson Cecil
285: Marcus Eaton, pinned Pablo Cortez
In the Lincoln Christian Prep Match, falls were scored by Will Erickson, Colton Flick, Wyatt Burkhart, Gage Jones, Josiah Morones, and Marcus Eaton.
LCP offered no match for Gavin Ogle, Will and Jack Erickson, Dylan Pratt, or Brian Bailey.
CAMERON 78 LCP 2
Line-up by weight:
106: Gavin Ogle, won by forfeit
113: Jack Erickson, won by forfeit
120: Will Erickson, won by forfeit
126: Dylan Pratt, won by forfeit
132: Colton Flick, won by forfeit
138: Brian Bailey, won by forfeit
144: Brodi Jones, pinned Aurelia Bonnet
150: Wyatt Burkhart, pinned Evan Malipurathu
157: Carter Flick, pinned Cassidy Locke
165: Tyler Estes, decisioned 7-0 by Phillip Faigin
175: Gage Jones, pinned Evan Hall
190: Preston Reynolds, forfeit
215: Josiah Morones, pinned Roman Lewandowski
285: Marcus Eaton, pinned Jessie Echavarria