BRAYMER'S HALEY SETS NATIONAL RECORD FOR TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Trust me. This kid can spin it.

AND I AM OFFICIALLY DECLARING A "UNICORN ALERT" FOR ALL FOOTBALL LOVERS IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

Braymer Bobcat senior Jordan Haley is a 5-10, 195 pound senior quarterback for the Bobcat’s 9-0 8-man squad.

Last weekend, Haley became the all-time leader for high school touchdown passes thrown in a career with 238(with three games+ to go), replacing former Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning(now with the Cincinnatti Bengals and former Missouri quarterback Matty Mouk at the top of the list.

Haley’s record is at the top of 11-man, 8-man and 6-man quarterbacks, and at his current pace, appears to leave an untouchable legacy for high school signal callers for a very long time.

In a 62-40 win over Slater last weekend, Haley threw for 36-completions, 446 yards and 8 touchdowns. For the year, he is…and you might want to sit down for this….

Has 3,102 passing yards…

Has 716-rushing yards…

Has thrown for 58-touchdown passes this year through nine games.

Has rushed for 16-more touchdowns…

Has 5-interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Last year he threw for 4,803 yards, and 97-touchdown passes, rushed for 1,442 yards and 29 more TD’s. For those of you from Yorba Linda without a calculator, that’s 6,246 yards and 126 touchdowns last year.

Haley had trouble locating his sophomore year stats, but has thrown for more than 13,000 total yards in a four year high school career, a dizzying statistic that Bobcat coach Clayton Brown, a former Emporia State graduate “facilitates” through his adapted “Air Raid” scheme, most famously brought to the College Game by former Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State head coach, the late Mike Leach.

“We will throw it 9 out of every 10 plays.”Haley says, sounding curiously like a future high school or college coach, and with a lot of the same effusive personality of say…Eli Drinkwitz, perhaps?

“Coach Brown put a great O-line in front of me, and I have always had great receivers to throw to.”Halley said, pointing to teammates Keagan Sensenich, Carter Shoe,, Corbin McBee, Kaden Stone, Dakota Brannon and Charlie Anderson as capable receivers with great hands.

He pointed to graduating players Griffon Hasson and Alec Kelly, both playing football at State Tech in Linn, Missouri as great ones as well.

Braymer is just over a half a dozen years into the 8-man game after struggling for a number of years in 11-man football. While traditionalists may struggle with the concept, the Bobcat squad, sitting at 28-30 players is just big enough to excel and build some depth.

At 11-man, they’d be thin, and attrition and injuries would take over. Last year;’s state champion Archie Whizzers, also sitting at 9-0 and Albany, also 9-0, are two other teams who found a lot of prosperity by making the move as well.

Haley credits his father and uncles, all of whom played under center in their day, for having molded Haley’s gunslinger mindset, for teaching him to throw, and then being there to support him when he settled in as a quarterback as a 6th grader.

“My Dad was really tough on me all the way along.”Haley said.”I am so grateful for that, because it’s made me tougher, forced me to set high expectations for myself, and is the way that I lead.”Haley said.

Haley is also a point guard on a 22-10 state runner-up basketball squad that finished 2nd in Class 1, finished in the state championship game on a Friday and played their first basketball game, with one practice, the next Monday.

“We took a while to get everything sorted out, but then we settled in.”Haley said.”We graduated only one senior so have everybody back.”

If you’re in the GRC West…it will be a horror show when these guys get rolling. Teams had better get their licks in early.

Haley is a confident, charismatic, mature young man. He knows his stats very well, and not in a bragging, or audacious way. He’s matter of fact, and though his size and speed may not make him a three or four star recruit on 247, he’s recently received his first offer from Graceland in Lamoni, Iowa and from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

He runs 4.87 40, so he won’t set the world on fire from a speed standpoint but his game smarts, understanding of the game beyond just an execution/repetition level makes him worth a shot at the small college to FCS level…Say Drake, Valparaiso, San Diego University.

There’s a little Johnny Manziel in his personal presentation, but hark back to that point guard mentality…Flash, flair, and just a little “gonna beatcha” mentality.

“Michael Jordan is a guy I have studied a lot.”Haley said.”We’re both born on February 17.”

Jordan Haley may not be “His Airness”, but he can certainly air it out.

Braymer gets a first round bye in the 8-man Class 1 tournament, playing the winner of Orrick and Santa Fe November 8 at Braymer.

It’s worth the trip to go watch this game…Every pass will be history-making, and this is one kid, no matter where you’re from, that’s worthy of rooting for.