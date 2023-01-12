Brewer becomes the fastest female CHS wrestler to reach 100 wins

ST. JOSPEH — Cameron High School junior 155-pound wrestler Justice Brewer Lady Dragon became the First Lady Dragon to eclipse the 100-win milestone before her senior year.

Although having some tough matches in the past, including her run the the championship match during the 2022 state tournament, Brewer said her 100th win was one of her most difficult matches.

“I feel pretty good. It’s pretty cool I’m one of the first few girls to hit 100 wins. I’m on track to be up there with 150 with [Chase Short and Caleb Husch]. I’m ready for it,” Brewer said.

One thing that separates Brewer from her aforementioned male counterparts is the number of opportunities she has to get on the mat. Despite being a rapidly growing sport, female tournaments and duals often have fewer wrestlers, and fewer matches, which makes Brewer’s milestone all the more special.

“It shows I work hard. I am pretty lucky. My weight class is pretty common throughout all three years in high school. I’ve gotten a good amount of matches,” she said.

For Brewer, the milestone may be just another feather in her cap. After taking the silver medal at last year’s state tournament, Brewer has her eyes set on a gold medal in 2023.

“I’ll be ready when the day comes. When it comes, I hope to finish it,” Brewer said.

As for the Lady Dragons, they each returned to Cameron with a bit of hardware after competing in last week’s Kearney Girls Wrestling Tournament. Brewer was among four Lady Dragons taking his a silver medal, including lightweight senior Veronica Bailey, 170s Olivia Jensen and Victoria Polley, who competed in different tournament brackets, and heavyweight Hollie Hedgpeth. Skye Mallen, a 110-pound sophomore, took first while freshman 135 Delany Jobe and freshman 170 Tamara Smith took third. Freshman 120 Jenna Gray and 145 sophomore Payton Allen took fourth.