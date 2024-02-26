Brewer takes district title, back-to-back Mo. state championship on the line next weekend

KEARNEY — Cameron High School will send a pair of wrestlers to the upcoming state championship tournament with senior defending state champion Justice Brewer entering as a top seed while sophomore Taryn Hearn will compete for her first state title after taking fourth at last Saturday’s Class 1 District 4 Tournament.

Brewer, 32-3, captured her second consecutive district title during a display of her dominance in the 155-pound weight class.

“It was really important to me. I really wanted to prove myself, and what I can do. Obviously, as a lot of people know, I’ve been facing some injuries. Winning was something that was really important to me,” Brewer said.

Brewer began her tear through the 155 bracket with a first-period pin of 11-26 Kearney freshman Emma Schaetz, then took only 10 seconds longer to pin 14-16 Richmond freshman Cali Wilson. Junior Maddyson Coleman, 26-14, lasted until the second round before falling to a Brewer double-chicken-wing, then Brewer ended her day with a 13-0 major-decision victory over 32-9 Lafayette County junior Lorelei Weaver.

“I’m super proud of her. She’s ending her senior year, her career, on a good note. Hopefully, she can finish strong. She’s very tough,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said.

After missing state her freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting state competitors in 2021, Brewer returned her sophomore season with a renewed vigor as she made a Cinderella run to the 2022 title match, but fell short for the silver medal. Brewer would not be denied in her return to the state title match last year, becoming the first CHS female to win a state championship in wrestling. This season, Brewer became the winningest female wrestler in CHS history and hopes to add a few more victories to her lengthy resume in a few weeks.

“[Experience] is definitely benefiting me a lot. My first year, I was super nervous. Now, that I have a few years under my belt (at state). I know what I need to do. I’d like to pass that down to Taryn, and tell her whatever happens, happens. It’s all in God’s hands, and you just have to believe in yourself and leave it to him,” Brewer said.

Hearn, 40-13, punched her ticket to Missouri wrestling’s grandest stage with a fourth-place finish in the 105-pound weight class. As one of the top seeds, she opened the tournament with a few byes, then upset 28-9 Benton so. Nealeigh Ziolkowski, but fell in the semifinals to 32-3 Rockport so. Norah Watkins. Hearn qualified for state after halting 7-22 Plattsburg sr. Lillian Watchinski in the first period via chicken-wing, but fell to 42-7 Lone Jack freshman Lillian McCleary in the consolation finals.

“I was just really happy that I made it. I’m glad all of my hard work paid off, that I made it and I have a chance to do better things. My coaches obviously helped me, and my family has been a big motivator for me … I pushed myself through it, the hard practices, the hard tournaments and everything like that,” Hearn said.

As a team, the Lady Dragons finished seventh overall. Skye Mallen, Ally Evans and Payton Allen nearly broke into the state tournament, but fell in the consolation wrestle-backs. Although proud of his wrestlers that made it to state, Coach Limb said he is just as proud of the wrestlers who came up short.

“We had a good day. There are some disappointments. I know Skye is disappointed. We had a huge win [Friday] night in the quarterfinals, and there was one in the bubble match that we thought we could have. Then there were girls who went all the way through to the bubble match like Payton Allen, who wrestled the best she’s ever wrestled. She came close to qualifying, which is crazy. I’m pleased. With a district like this, and so many teams, it’s tough to get girls through,” Limb said.