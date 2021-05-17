Burnett, Greer and Jefferson advance to sectionals

CHILLICOTHE — Despite finishing ninth in last Saturday's Class 3 District 16 Track and Field Meet, the Cameron Dragons still managed to advance three athletes to this Saturday's sectional meet in Odessa.

Senior javelin throwers Patrick Greer and Hunter Bennet as well as sophomore hurdler James Jefferson will compete for a chance at state after strong district performances last Saturday in Chillicothe.

"It was [Greer's] first time throwing since April. He got third in the javelin and Hunter Bennett got second. James Jefferson continues to surprise a little bit. He qualified out of the 110. He's the first guy to make it out of Cameron at 110 in quite a while," Dickkut said.

