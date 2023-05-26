Cameron’s all-time most decorated female wrestler Hedgpeth signs offer to wrestle for Missouri Valley

Cameron High School’s most decorated female wrestler, Hollie Hedgpeth, will take her talents to Marshall after signing a scholarship offer with Missouri Valley University.

The three-time state medalist, including her most recent silver medal run at the 2023 state tournament last February, signed to wrestle for the NAIA program but has new challenges awaiting her with college programs shifting away from Folk Style, traditionally used in most scholastic wrestling programs, to free-style and Greco Roman, which are traditionally seen at the Olympics and other international games.

“I’m a little nervous about it, but I’m confident. It’s a little bit of a change. I think I can do it. As long as I keep my head straight, then I’ll do just fine,” Hedgpeth said.

While attending Missouri Valley, Hedgpeth said she plans to study criminal justice. Before visiting Missouri Valley, she said she kept an open mind and didn’t want to seem too committed to any program. Once she stepped on campus, and even spared with a few of her future Lady Viking teammates, all of that changed.

“The team, the atmosphere, the coaching, it’s not a lot different from Cameron. I loved it here. Going there makes me feel like I’m still at home. I’m not too far away. I just love the girls and the coach is awesome,” Hedgpeth said.

In preparation of the upcoming season, Hedgpeth said she plans to maintain a workout schedule befitting a college wrestler and steadily increasing the intensity as the season draws near.

“I just have to keep doing what I’m doing, and maybe up it a little bit. I’m just getting ready for all of that summer stuff and hitting the gym. Maybe I’ll get on the mat a little bit,” she said.