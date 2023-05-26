Home / Home
Recently graduated Cameron High School wrestler Hollie Hedgpeth has her hand raised after pinning her opponent at the 2023 MSHAA State Wresting Tournament.

Cameron’s all-time most decorated female wrestler Hedgpeth signs offer to wrestle for Missouri Valley

Fri, 05/26/2023 - 3:52pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cameron High School’s most decorated female wrestler, Hollie Hedgpeth, will take her talents to Marshall after signing a scholarship offer with Missouri Valley University.

The three-time state medalist, including her most recent silver medal run at the 2023 state tournament last February, signed to wrestle for the NAIA program but has new challenges awaiting her with college programs shifting away from Folk Style, traditionally used in most scholastic wrestling programs, to free-style and Greco Roman, which are traditionally seen at the Olympics and other international games. 

“I’m a little nervous about it, but I’m confident. It’s a little bit of a change. I think I can do it. As long as I keep my head straight, then I’ll do just fine,” Hedgpeth said. 

While attending Missouri Valley, Hedgpeth said she plans to study criminal justice.  Before visiting Missouri Valley, she said she kept an open mind and didn’t want to seem too committed to any program. Once she stepped on campus, and even spared with a few of her future Lady Viking teammates, all of that changed. 

“The team, the atmosphere, the coaching, it’s not a lot different from Cameron. I loved it here. Going there makes me feel like I’m still at home. I’m not too far away. I just love the girls and the coach is awesome,” Hedgpeth said. 

In preparation of the upcoming season, Hedgpeth said she plans to maintain a workout schedule befitting a college wrestler and steadily increasing the intensity as the season draws near. 

“I just have to keep doing what I’m doing, and maybe up it a little bit. I’m just getting ready for all of that summer stuff and hitting the gym. Maybe I’ll get on the mat a little bit,” she said.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media