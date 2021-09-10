Cameron clobbered 66-7

Hot off blowing out Northeast Kansas City 34-0, the Cameron High School Dragon Football Team found themselves on the opposite end of a 66-7 blowout to Lincoln Prep last Friday.

Although playing in front of their first capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Cameron last fall, it was the Lincoln Prep Blue Tigers who provided the fireworks while keeping Cameron scoreless until early in the fourth quarter.

“[Lincoln] was a much better football team. We just got out athlete-ed [sic] tonight. They definitely had more speed and were more physical than we were. They were a good football team,” Cameron coach Jeff Wallace said.

