Cameron Dragons’ turnaround season ends with 47-8 loss to Spoofhounds

MARYVILLE — Riding a four-game winning streak, and having outscored their previous opponents 186-36, it took Midland Empire Conference perennial powerhouse Maryville to bring Cameron’s progress to a halt during last Friday’s 47-8 victory.

After averaging more than 350 yards on the ground in their last four games, the Dragons struggled to get going as the Spoofhounds held them to just 180 total offense with multiple offensive opportunities killed early on three-and-out drives, leaving Maryville’s offense with plenty of time to find ways to pick apart Cameron’s defense.

“We’re a young program, and Maryville is good. They know how to win, compete and do it the right way in the middle of November. We’re not quite ready for that yet. It’s good motivation for us,” Cameron coach Wes Bell said. “… They’re going to see a different me (next season). There’s a standard now. Let’s rock and roll. It’s not like last year, where we were so bad that we were just trying to work hard. We’ve tasted it (winning) a little bit. I’m going to give them a week off, then it’s go time.”

After falling to Maryville, the third-ranked team in Missouri Class 3 football, the Dragons end the season with a 6-5 record. Before facing the Spoofhounds, the Dragons won their first district playoff game since 2021 with a 42-7 victory over Pembroke Hill, securing their first winning record since 2021, which also ended in the district semifinals with a loss to Maryville. Bell said he was grateful for this year’s seniors, who not only provided leadership for the 2023 Dragons, but also spearheaded Bell’s transition as he incorporated new defensive and offensive schemes. As part of a new CHS football tradition, he lined his seniors up along the field’s hashmarks, then allowed the CHS juniors and underclassmen to embrace their teammates one last time.

“It’s hard for me because I asked those kids to do a lot, especially that senior group. It’s hard to see it come to an end … I’ve dragged them through the wringer. I asked them to change the way they approached things, and work harder than they ever worked. I asked them to buy into me, a stranger, with a process they weren’t used to, and they did. They did everything I asked, and I’m super proud of their season,” Bell said.