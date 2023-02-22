Cameron Dragons, Lady Dragons compete for state titles

Cameron senior 145-pound wrestler Abi Burnett, 40-11, advances with a 5-3 victory over 27-10 Harrisonville senior Lauren Dale.

Cameron junior 155-pound wrestler Justice Brewer 51-1, advances with first-period pin via half-nelson over 31-9 West Plains junior Zoey Foster.

Cameron senior heavyweight wrestler Hollie Hedgpeth, 41-3, advances with a first-period via body lock over 16-8 Holden senior Alexandria VanHooser.

Round 2

Burnett falls to 34-4 fr. Dani Gullet of Pacific on a first-period pin via half-nelson. Burnett will drop to the consolation bracket and next face 33-13 Warrensburg senior Gigi Jones.

Brewer advanced with a first-period pin via reverse half-nelson of 32-10 Hillsboro jr. Alleigh Culley, and advances to the state semifinals. Brewer will next face 46-3 Seneca senior Liberty Cornell.

Hedgpeth advances to the semifinals of a first-period pin via half-nelson of 34-13 Mexico freshman Alexus Johns. She will next face 28-8 Eldon senior Sydney Searcy Thursday morning.

Round 2 wrestlebacks

Burnett advances with 3-1 victory over 33-13 Warrensburg senior Gigi Jones. She will next face 23-14 Gallatin sophomore Karydon Jones Thursday morning.