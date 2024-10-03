Cameron Finishes Fourth in MEC Golf Tournament

The Cameron Dragons finished 4th in the Midland Empire Conference golf tournament, held at Fairview Golf Course.

Scoring a team 439, Cameron finished behind team winner Chillicothe (399), Benton (409) and Savannah and Maryville tied with 429. LeBlond finished 5th (440), Pius X 6th (453) and Lafayette 7th with 574.

Dragon standout Jaylee Cruickshank shot a 46-46 (92) for the tournament, placing her 3rd in the medalist competition behind Maryville’s Alayna Pargas, whio shot 43-43 (85) to medal, and Benton’s Emma Loehing who shot 40-48 (88) to take second.

Other Dragons, including Avigail Curtis shot 51-59 (110), Isabel Robinson showed steady improvement with a 51-54 (105), and Payton Allen rounded out the squad’s performance with a 64-68 (132) for the tournament.

Cameron travels to Plattsburg for their next scheduled contest on October 7.