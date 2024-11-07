Home / Home

CAMERON GOLFERS RECOGNIZED FOR ACADEMIC ALL-STATE

Thu, 11/07/2024 - 8:06am admin
By: 
MHSGCA

2024 MHSGCA GIRLS GOLF ACADEMIC ALL-STATE

 

The Missouri High School Golf Coaches Association is pleased to recognize the following student-athletes as 2024 MHSGCA Academic All-State recipients.

 

  • SCHOOL: Cameron

    • Jaylee Cruickshank, Sr. 

    • Avigail Curtis, Sr.

    • Isabel Robinson, So.

 

Hard work, determination, and commitment to excellence are required to attain a high level of success as both a student and athlete. These recipients embody these characteristics and are truly deserving of this recognition.

 

The qualification criteria and nomination information is provided to all Missouri high school coaches, and recognition as Academic All-State is dependent on coach nomination and verification. Nomination deadline for Girls Golf is January 1st, 2025.

 

Academic All-State Qualification Criteria

  • 3.5 Non-Rounded, Cumulative GPA OR 25 ACT Superscore OR 1200 SAT

  • Sophomore, Junior, or Senior in good standing with their team/school

  • Considered a Varsity golfer by the coach’s/school’s standards

