Cameron High School head football coach Jeff Wallace announces retirement

After three seasons as head coach of the Cameron High School Dragon Football Team, Jeff Wallace announced his retirement.

The retirement, effective at the end of the school year next May, will end a three-year run with the Dragons that ended with a 15-18 record with three postseason wins.

"I've coached for a lot of years, and I don't remember a team that's gone through more adversity in different things they had no control over ... They kept fighting, moving forward and doing everything they needed to be successful," said Wallace following the Dragons' season ending loss to St. Pius X last Fall.

Although known for turning a program who had only four wins over the four seasons prior to his arrival into a team capable of competing with the toughest teams in the vaunted Midland Empire Conference, his faith in God may be what defines him. While in the midst of a turnaround season for the Cameron Dragons, Wallace and company received threats of legal litigation by the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

The threat came in the fall of 2019 as a result of the team's practice of gathering on the field to say the Lord's Prayer after each game. The FFRF threatened legal action if the practice continued. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt later rejected the FFRF's interpretation of the Establishment Clause. The practice of post-game prayers continues, although coaches and players no longer pray together.

