The old Cameron High School FFA Building will soon serve a different purpose as the CHS wrestling team plans to move into the recently renovated facility in a few weeks.

Cameron High school wrestlers have new home before start of Christmas break

Wed, 12/07/2022 - 8:55pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Although a perennial powerhouse, the Cameron High School Dragon and Lady Dragon wrestling teams hope to start a new tradition in the coming weeks. 

After decades in the old wrestling room, which now serves as a classroom for creative writing, the Dragons and Lady Dragons will soon have a new place to hone their craft with Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson announcing a likely opening date for facility. 

“We are still finishing up a couple of pieces here and there around the building, but currently the wrestling room is having the flooring put in,” Robinson said. “The wrestling room itself will be completed and we’ll start wrestling in there shortly around Christmas.”

The renovation is part of the $10 million B.E.S.T. Bond, approved by voters in the summer of 2020. The building previously housed the FFA, but funds from the B.E.S.T. Bond provided a new FFA building as well as several other additions such as a mezzanine overlooking Kevin Nichols Court, the new performing arts center, a new weight room and various other building improvements. The Dragons and Lady Dragons currently practice at the Cameron Intermediate School gymnasium, but with CHS and Cameron Veterans Middle School athletics starting up, space at CIS is limited.

 

