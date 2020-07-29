Cameron horse named world champion

Local horse owner Craig Griffin can add world champion to list of accomplishments.

Griffin’s horse, Savannah Cat Stetson, brought home the American Buckskin Registry Association Reserve World Champion Open Ranch Reining trophy along with a few top 10 and top five ribbons.

“A lot of it is in his breeding and his trainer (Jessica Triplett of Broken Bit Performance Horses). I tell her to do whatever she needs to do. [Winning] feels great. It just feels great,” Griffin said.

