Cameron hosts first playoff game in two years as fifth-seed Pembroke Hill comes to town

The Cameron Dragons will host their first home postseason game since 2020 after securing the fourth seed in the district playoffs with last Friday’s 48-0 win over the Marshall Owls.

The victory marked Cameron’s third straight win for the 5-4 Dragons, who next face the 5-4 Pembroke Hill Raiders for a chance to face the Maryville in the district semifinals.

“We just do what we do. We’re going to practice (for Pembroke Hill) the same way. We don’t change a whole lot ... If I got to do something in practice to raise the intensity for the playoffs, then I’ve been doing the wrong thing all year. The kids will take care of that,” Cameron coach Wes Bell said.

After ending the first quarter in a 0-0 stalemate, CHS senior quarterback Alec Leazenby, who racked up more than 100 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, provided the Dragons with all of the momentum they needed by playing a role in all of Cameron’s 26 points in the second quarter, with a trio of touchdowns, and a pair of successful extra-point kicks to give Cameron a 26-0 before halftime.

“I thought our line did a great job. They blocked really good. The O-line blocking on the perimeter really helped out a lot ... It’s all them. It’s not really me,” Leazenby said.

As the offense heated up in the second quarter, with junior running back Hudson Lodder quietly averaged more than 10 yards per carry while rushing for a team-leading 150 yards, the defense remained stout throughout the night by holding Marshall to 104 yards total offense. Marcas Easton, CHS junior defensive tackle, tallied a team-leading 5.5 tackles and a sack. Eaton’s pressure up the middle opened blitzing opportunities for CHS linebackers. Junior Gage Jones took advantage, wrangling 3.5 tackles, including a team-leading two sacks.

Pembroke Hill comes into Friday’s game riding a streak of their own with a pair of recent wins over quality opponents Van Horn (6-2) and University Academy Charter (4-5). Although confident heading into Friday’s game, Cameron senior defensive end/tight end Cayden Fletcher said the Dragons have no intention of underestimating the Raiders.

“The playoffs are tough. It’s one and done. You got to get the job done every single Friday or else you’re going to go home,” Fletcher said.