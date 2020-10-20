Cameron one victory from first winning record since 2013

ST. JOSEPH — Following last Friday’s 42-0 blowout victory over the Benton High School Cardinals, the Cameron Dragons vie for their first winning record since 2013 with 2-6 Marshall standing in their way.

Cameron overcame a few early offensive hiccups while on their way to routing Benton, and in the process evening their Midland Empire Conference record 3-3.

“[Coach Jeff Wallace] called a timeout and told us to get our stuff straight and get our heads back in the game. Once we heard that we all talked to each other and said ‘it’s time to go,’” said Bryson Speer, who racked up 100 receiving yards on five receptions and two touchdowns. “It felt amazing. At practice, we always run a quick offense. We try to do all of the pass plays we can. We try to run them so we can wear out [opponents] with our tempo. We did that tonight. I am so ready for next week.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.