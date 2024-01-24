Cameron preparing for second round of Midland Empire Conference place

The Cameron Dragons hope to build a bit of confidence Thursday when they host Class 1 Winston at Kevin Nichols Court.

After coming up just short of snapping their month-long losing streak Tuesday at Lathrop in a 55-50 loss to the Mules, the Dragons hope for a quick rebound against the Cardinals before facing Midland Empire Conference foe Bishop LeBlond on the road Friday.

“It was a close game. We were pretty neck-and-neck all game. It was 44-44 by the fourth quarter,” Cameron coach Caleb Hundley said. “… We’re definitely seeing some improvement out of the boys. They worked really hard. We were able to get [junior guard Hudson Lodder] back this game. He was able to play a little bit, and that helps. He’s the heart and soul of this team, especially on defense.”

Tristant Whittaker scored a team-leading 18 points, followed by Drew Thogmartin’s 9 points. Hundley attributed much of the Dragons’ shortcomings Tuesday many variables Cameron had no control over. Thanks to nearly two weeks of snow, ice and subzero temperatures, numerous cancelled practices, games and tournaments limited Cameron to only a handful of team exercises since the Christmas break. Tuesday’s game was originally scheduled for Monday night, but concerns with the roads forced school officials to relocate the game to Lathrop and reschedule it to an earlier time.

“It was a game we wanted to go out there and win, and we had every chance to do so. There are just a few things we need to clean up and work on to get us where we need to be come district and conference time,” Hundley said. “… LeBlond is a pretty hard-nosed team defensively. They can do some things offensively. I’ll start scouting for that tonight, and we’ll work on that the next couple of days. I want to go in there and show the MEC what we can do, and pick up a couple of wins come conference time and carry that over to districts.”