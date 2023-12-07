Cameron rally falls short in first loss

The Cameron Lady Dragons hope to regain some momentum this weekend at the Husker Classic Basketball Tournament following last Tuesday’s loss to East Buchanan.

Tuesday’s loss marked the first notch in the L column for first-year Coach Richard Berry, but he remains confident in his team, who erased a 14-0 first quarter deficit, but could not hold on as the East Buchanan Lady Bulldogs escaped Kevin Nichols Court with the victory.

“We just had to settle down and just play. We took their best punch early. They made a couple of shots we didn’t see from them on film, and that happens,” Berry said. “We did a good job of settling in, playing our basketball and giving ourselves a chance. I was proud, when you go down 15 to nothing in the first quarter, teams don’t give themselves a chance. We had the ball with a chance to tie the game. That’s all you can ask for. Unfortunately, we just didn’t execute some of the little things.”

Cameron senior guard Eme Teel, who scored a team-leading 16 points, rallied her team from a double-digit deficit with a pair of drives, then freshman Isabell Robinson and junior Addi McVicker joined in with a pair of drives and a 3-pointer respectively to make it a two-possession game heading into halftime with East Buchanan ahead 27-23. A 3-pointer by senior guard Kendall Harper and a pair of free-throws by senior forward Bailey Robinson accounted for all of Cameron’s offensive production in the third quarter, forcing the Lady Dragons to play from behind until the final buzzer.

“They played their butts off. The effort was phenomenal. It’s easy to put your head down when you’re down 15 to nothing ... We fought back.

With the loss, the Lady Dragons fall to 1-2. The host state semifinalist Plattsburg Tuesday, then head to Higginsville next week for the Husker Classic Basketball Tournament.