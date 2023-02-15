Home / Home
Cameron senior forward Graden Hammond puts in a shot last Friday against St. Pius X.

Cameron rebounds with blowout, wraps up regular versus Chilli next Tuesday

Wed, 02/15/2023 - 11:44pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

TRENTON — A nearly month-long losing streak finally came to an end during the Cameron High School Basketball Team’s 81-69 come-from-behind victory over Trenton Tuesday night.

The Dragons trailed by double-digits in the second quarter, but rallied back to take a slim lead by halftime, and exploded in the third quarter for their first victory since downing Lathrop in overtime January 19.

“We didn’t have a lot of energy to start the game. We walked around a lot on offense and defense, but we picked up our energy, started playing hard and good things happen when you do that,” Cameron coach Mark Gordon said. 

The Dragons found themselves in an early deficit as Trenton junior guard Gabe Novak led the charge with 11 of his 17 points in the first quarter. Cameron senior guard Daylin Cruickshank kept the Dragons in contention with a 3-pointer and a short-range jumper, along with a pair of buckets by sr. forward T.J. Best and sophomore forward Hudson Lodder. Trenton continued extending their lead into the second quarter, until Best and Cruickshank combined for 15 points as they rallied Cameron back to eventually take a 31-30 lead on a finger-roll by so. Braden Hamilton before the halftime buzzer. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media