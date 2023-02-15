Cameron rebounds with blowout, wraps up regular versus Chilli next Tuesday

TRENTON — A nearly month-long losing streak finally came to an end during the Cameron High School Basketball Team’s 81-69 come-from-behind victory over Trenton Tuesday night.

The Dragons trailed by double-digits in the second quarter, but rallied back to take a slim lead by halftime, and exploded in the third quarter for their first victory since downing Lathrop in overtime January 19.

“We didn’t have a lot of energy to start the game. We walked around a lot on offense and defense, but we picked up our energy, started playing hard and good things happen when you do that,” Cameron coach Mark Gordon said.

The Dragons found themselves in an early deficit as Trenton junior guard Gabe Novak led the charge with 11 of his 17 points in the first quarter. Cameron senior guard Daylin Cruickshank kept the Dragons in contention with a 3-pointer and a short-range jumper, along with a pair of buckets by sr. forward T.J. Best and sophomore forward Hudson Lodder. Trenton continued extending their lead into the second quarter, until Best and Cruickshank combined for 15 points as they rallied Cameron back to eventually take a 31-30 lead on a finger-roll by so. Braden Hamilton before the halftime buzzer.