Cameron High School sophomore shortstop Graden Hammon drives in a run during the second inning of Monday’s season opener.

Cameron rocks Trenton 26-3

Wed, 03/31/2021 - 12:05pm admin
Simpson gets first coaching victory
By: 
Jimmy Potts

TRENTON — First-year Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team coach Justin Simpson started his tenure with a bang after the Dragons run-ruled the Trenton Bulldogs 26-3.

The Dragons ended Monday’s season opener much earlier than expected following a 26-run second inning, which gave Cameron its first win since May of 2019 due to COVID-19 cancelling the 2020 season.

“It’s great. Something I’ve always dreamed about is being a head baseball coach and I finally got the opportunity here,” Simpson said. “I can’t say enough about these guys.  I thanked them out there for being the group that gave me my first win. There is a lot that goes into it, but I couldn’t do it without these guys.”

