Cameron runners show potential early

Hot off their standout performance at the Grain Valley Cross Country Kickoff, the Cameron Dragons and Lady Dragons did not show any signs of degradation heading into week two at the St. Mary’s Invitational.

Zoe Foreman continues her bid for the state meet with a fourth-place finish while Tyler Husch finished first among the boys in 11th.

“Overall, I thought the kids ran well, while I know some of them weren’t thrilled with their times on a sloppy course,” Cameron coach Kurt Dikkut said. “When they sit back and look at the fact that many of them are already within 75-90 seconds of a PR they might come around that they’re doing all right for this early in the season. Honestly, I look for everyone to cut time in the upcoming weeks - especially once the temps and humidity stabilize and we’re not riding this 90-plus one day and mid 70s a few days later then back up again roller coaster we’ve been on.”

Lady Dragons among area’s elite Saturday

The Lady Dragons finished fourth in Saturday’s meet with Foreman’s 22:01 finish propelling them into the top five. Payton Dickkut (22nd, 24:26), Haley Wilson (29th, 25:46) and Kylie Graham (33rd, 26:42). also had strong performances. The St. Mary’s Invitational did not feature a girls JV race, but in the first-year girls race Katelyn Riddle finished fourth.

Husch turning heads

The Dragons took seventh as a team with Husch leading the way, finishing the course in 19:31. Caden Hanrahan took 44th with 21:36, followed by Deacon Bell (45th, 21:46), Thomas Wilhelm (48th, 21:59), Jacob Bryant (52nd, 22:19), Brett Henry (54th, 22:25) and Dayton Wilson (56th, 22:40).

In junior varsity action Sam Smith took seventh, followed by Tristan Brown (eighth), Kaden Turner (ninth) and Ben Henley (18th). Jaden Tuttle finished 11th in the first-year boys meet.