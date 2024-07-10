Cameron Sea Dragons host final home meet, July 3rd

The Cameron Sea Dragons hosted a home meet at the Cameron Aquatic Center July 3rd including several schools from around the area; including Savannah, St. Joseph, and Richmond.

The results for the home meet:

Event 1 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle: Fifth place: Natalia Cadena, final time of 41.50.

Event 2 Boys 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle: First place: Boston Carr, final time of 28.23, Third place: Aaron Russell, final time of 42.12.

Event 3 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle: Sixth place: Hadlee Vaughn, final time of 25.34.

Event 4 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle: Third place: Kash Smith, final time of 22.97, Third place: Ivan Parkey, final time of 24.34, and sixth place: Adam Riddell, final time of 26.08.

Event 6 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle: Fourth place: Grady Scott, final time of 23.70.

Event 7 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle: Sixth place: Ella Burdg, final time of 45.18.

Event 9 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle: Fifth place: Alison White, final time of 44.42.

Event 12 Boys 15-18 50 Yard Freestyle: Fifth place: Kenton Bingham, final time of 32.70, and sixth place: Leighton White, final time of 43.45.

Event 14 Mixed 7-8 100 Yard Medley Relay: First place: Cameron Swim Team(Relay A), final time of 2:11.74 – Members: Luke White, Bentley Rohde, Kash Smith, and Boston Carr.

Event 22 Boys 15-18 200 Yard Medley Relay: Third place: Cameron Swim Team (Relay A), final time of 3:32.20.

Event 23 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke: Second place: Ann-Marie Murdock, final time of 27.56.

Event 24 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke: First place: Kash Smith, final time of 28.54, fourth place: Kael Cadena, final time of 41.45.

Event 25 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke: Second place: Reece Hovey, final time of 32.26.

Event 26 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke: Fourth place: Garrett D. Lockridge, final time of 33.45, fifth place: Grady Scott, final time of 38.62, and sixth place: Brodie Roe, final time of 40.69.

Event 28 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke: Fourth place: Emmit Scott, final time of 1:01.28.

Event 33 Girls 7-8 100 Yard IM: First place: Ann-Marie Murdock, final time of 2:12.07.

Event 35 Girls 9-10 100 Yard IM: Third place: Lillian M. Earley, final time of 2:01.95, and fifth place: Aubree Curtis, final time of 2:35.11.

Event 36 Boys 9-10 100 Yard IM: Fourth place: Jax Bingham, final time of 2:25.75.

Event 37 Girls 11-12 100 Yard IM: Second place: Jordan N. Simpson, final time of 1:55.61.

Event 39 Girls 13-14 100 Yard IM: Third place: Anna B. Marshall, final time of 1:40.42.

Event 43 Girls 6 and Under 25 Yard Backstroke: Fourth place: Natalia Cadena, final time of 1:04.64.

Event 44 Boys 6 and Under 25 Yard Backstroke: First place: Aaron Russell, final time of 40.89, second place: Boston Carr, final time of 44.18.

Event 45 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke: First place: Nora Russell, final time of 26.00, and sixth place: Hadlee Vaughn, final time of 29.73.

Event 46 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke: First place: Ivan Parkey, final time of 29.25, fourth place: Kael Cadena, final time of 39.79, and fifth place: Luke White, final time of 47.72.

Event 47 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke: Fourth place: Emmylou Burdg, final time of 34.16, fifth place: Lydia Pfleiderer, final time of 34.25.

Event 48 Boys 11-12 25 Yard Backstroke: Third place, Connor Blanton, final time of 26.09, fourth place: Lincoln White, final time of 27.09, fifth place: Dawson J. Loomis, final time of 27.36.

Event 49 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke: Fifth place: Ella Burdg, final time of 59.20.

Event 51 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke: Third place: Alison White, final time of 1:02.94.

Event 54 Boys 15-18 50 Yard Backstroke: Third place: Leighton White, final time of 1:01.17.

Event 55 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly: Third place: Landry Scott, final time of 31.10.

Event 56 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly: First place: Bentley Rohde, with a final time of 29.28.

Event 57 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly: Fourth place: Aubree Curtis, final time of 26.73, fifth place: Annabelle Arndt, final time of 26.25, and sixth place: Stella Brashear, final time of 27.40.

Event 61 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly: First place: Anna B. Marshall, final time of 44.61.

Event 64 Boys 15-18 50 Yard Butterfly: Fourth place: Kenton Bingham, final time of 43.67.

Event 67 Girls 7-8 100 Yard Freestyle Relay: Second place: Cameron Swim Team (Relay A), final time of 1:57.38 with members Rosie Arndt, Shaley Schmitt, Landry Scott, and Ann-Marie Murdock.

Event 68 Mixed 7-8 100 Yard Freestyle Relay: First place: Cameron Swim Team (Relay A) with a final time of 1:55.47 with members Kael Cadena, Boston Carr, Bentley Rohde, and Kash Smith.

Event 69 Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay: First place: Cameron Swim Team (Relay A), final time of 1:28.59, with members Sylvia Steward, Annabelle Arndt, Reece Hovey, and Aubree Curtis.

Event 70 Mixed 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay: Second place: Cameron Swim Team (Relay A) final time of 1:34.89, with members Garrett D. Lockridge, Lincoln White, Brodie Roe, and Jax Bingham.

Event 71 Girls 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Third place: Cameron Swim Team (Relay A), final time of 3:11.41, with members Willa Stewart, Vivian Parkey, Lillian Earley, and Jordan N. Simpson.

Event 76 Mixed 15-18 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Third Place: Cameron Swim Team (Relay A), final time of 3:00.07, with members Leighton White, Kenton Bingham, Emmit Scott, and Nikolaus Musser.