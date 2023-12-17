Cameron sets state record for most consecutive dual victories

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — The Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team made history Tuesday night after setting the state record for most consecutive dual wins.

With a slew of early season injuries, including state medalist Dylan “Bubba” Pratt and senior state qualifier Jakob Grey, CHS coach Phil Limb said breaking the record would not have been possible without the effort of a few junior varsity wrestlers, who played key roles in keeping Cameron’s nearly two year dual winning streak alive.

“[Will Erickson] struggled to get down to 113 (pounds). I know it was a whole team effort, but him making 113 was crucial. I knew he would be crucial in this dual. I figured out every scenario dual-wise. I bumped up Tyler Estes (sophomore) in there in that last dual,” ” Limb said. “It was nothing against Aiden Hollberg. He wrestled well at 175, but I knew it was somebody beatable for Tyler. I bumped up [senior Kenton Gates], because I wanted to get that pin. That paid off well. They step up in dual situations. I am proud of them.”

Pinfall victories by freshman 132-pounder Talen Eddies, so. 138 River Meadows, sr. 144 Will Brewer and Gates made the difference as Cameron edged perennial powerhouse Pleasant Hill with a 36-36 tiebreaker. Will Erickson picked up his first victory of the night with an 11-2 major decision over Casey Berry to open the Maysville dual. Brian Bailey, so. 126, followed suit with his first victory of the evening with a 11-4 decision, then Eddins kept the momentum going with a 10-3 decision, then junior 157 Gage Jones picked up his first win with a 10-6 decision over Walker Tracy. Gates broke the damn loose with a first-period pin via chicken-wing.

“I’m feeling great. We haven’t lost a dual yet this season. We’re coming off an undefeated season from last year, so I’m just trying to keep up the grind. There were a lot of matches that didn’t go our way. When that happens, you just have to get the team together, and find a way to keep their spirits up and root for your teammates. Things will work out,” Gates said. “We’re definitely confident, but there is a lot of room to grow. We just have to keep pushing each other in the (wrestling) room. Talen Eddins stepped in for Jakob Grey, and he’s been doing really well. Jack Erickson, tonight, came up big for us in that dual. He’s definitely going to keep moving up.”

The Dragons faced their toughest test in host Excelsior Springs, who jumped out to a 21-0 lead before Brewer brought it to a halt with a first-period pin via half-nelson. Following a pair of losses early in the night, jr. 150 Evan Marshall got hot at just the right time with a first-period pin via cradle. The Tigers nearly played spoiler after rallying to a 36-36 stalemate, but the Erickson brothers sealed the victory with Jack Erickson scoring a 6-3 decision win and Will Erickson taking a 8-5 decision.

“The kids take pride in wrestling dual. I know some coaches don’t like duals. They don’t have that strong of a team. They like individual tournaments. We like duals. We like the team camaraderie with it. There is a passion in it for us. I really wish we had a dual state tournament. There would have been a lot of years where we would have been competing right at the top,” said Limb, who may also hold the record for most dual wins in Missouri after passing 400 wins last season but has not made an official announcement at this time.

After starting the season with a pair of dual victories in Harrisonville last Thursday, and four more at the Park Hill South Duals, the Dragons improve to 6-0 on the season.