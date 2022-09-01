Cameron sweeps Trenton for first win

TRENTON — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team kicked off the 2022 season with a few fireworks Monday after sweeping Trenton 25-16, 25-8 and 25-11.

Despite coming into the game with five new starters in the lineup, the District 16 champion Lady Dragons seemed a return to form with senior middle blocker Claire Wenck leading the charge Monday night.

“It was a little rough start. Serving kind of killed us in the beginning, and the girls were talking about how the ball was a little bit different,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said. “They had to make adjustments to help it. The second set was a lot better than the first set, but overall the girls did a very good job. They worked on some of the plays we need to work on and they did a good job.”