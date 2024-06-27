Cameron Swim Team's first meet

The Cameron Swim Team traveled to Savannah for the first swim meet of the season, showing off everything that they’ve learned since the start of the season.

Congratulation to the following Cameron swim team participants:

Girls 6 and Under 25m Freestyle: Second place: Natalia Cadena with an official time of 50.73.

Boys 6 and Under 25m Freestyle: First place: Boston Carr, with an official time of 37.94, and third place Aaron Russell, with a time of 41.96.

Girls 7-8 25m Freestyle: Second place: Landry Scott, official time of 27.24, third place: Nora Russell, official time of 27.97, and sixth place: Hadlee Vaughn, official time of 29.38.

Boys 7-8 25m Freestyle: Fourth place: Adam Riddell, official time of 26.20. fifth place: Kash Smith, official time of 27.48. sixth place: Bentley Rohde, official time of 30.36.

Girls 9-10 25m Freestyle: Second place: Lillian Earley, official time 21.84, third place: Annabelle Arndt, official time of 22.57, and fourth place: Reece Hovey, official time of 23.32.

Boys 9-10 25m Freestyle: Third place: Grady Scott, official time of 22.92, sixth place: Lincoln White, official time of 27.26.

Girls 11-12 50m Freestyle: Fifth place: Mackenly Carr-Nott, official time of 48.44, sixth place: Willa Steward, official time of 53.25.

Boys 11-12 50m Freestyle: Eighth place: Emmit Scott, official time of 49.83.

Girls 13-14 50m Freestyle: Fourth place: Claire Hovey, official time of 39.18, fifth place: Anna Marshall, official time of 40.41, and 6th place: Ali White, official time of 49.45.

Men 15-18 5m Freestyle: Sixth place: Kenton Bingham with an official time of 37.86.

Girls 7-8 25m Breaststroke: Second place: Ann-Marie Murdock, official time 30.88.

Boys 7-8 25m Breaststroke: First place: Kash Smith, official time of 39.50, second place: Kael Cadena official time of 45.56.

Girls 9-10 25m Breaststroke: Second place: Amelia Hardison official time of 33.00, and fifth place: Stella Brashear, official time of 42.24.

Boys 9-10 25m Breaststroke: Third place: Garrett Lockridge, official time of 34.89, Fourth place: Grady Scott, official time of 41.55.

Girls 11-12 50m Breaststroke: Fourth place: Jordan Simpson, official time, 1:16.58.

Girls 13-14 50m Breaststroke: Second place: Adalynn Earley, official time of 56.49.

Girls 7-8 100m Individual Medley: First place: Ann-Marie Murdock, official time of 2:41.27.

Girls 9-10 100m Individual Medley: First place: Amelia Hardison, official time 2:31.69.

Boys 9-10 100m Individual Medley: Second place: Jax Bingham, official time 3:23.66.

Girls 11-12 100m Individual Medley: Third place: Mckinley Carr-Nott, official time 2:23.90, and fourth place: Jordan Simpson, official time of 2:27.22.

Girls 13-14 100m Individual Medley: Second place, Adalynn Earley, official time 1:43.5, and third place: Anna Marshall, official time of 1:56:41.

Boys 6 and under 25m Backstroke: First place: Boston Carr, official time 55.02, second place: Aaron Russell, official time of 59.70.

Girls 7-8 25m Backstroke: First place: Nora Russell official time of 29.51, third place: Hadlee Vaughn, official time 33.01.

Boys 7-8 25m Backstroke: Third place: Adam Riddell, official time 34.54, fourth place: Ivan Parkey, official time 37.51, fifth place: Bentley Rohde, official time of 39.99.

Girls 9-10 25m Backstroke: Fourth place: Lillian Earley, official time 29.08.

Boys 9-10 25m Backstroke: Third place: Lincoln White, official time 31.16, sixth place: Grady Scott, official time of 33.11.

Girls 11-12 50m Backstroke: Seventh place: Ella Burdg, official time 1:06.80.

Boys 11-12 50m Backstroke: Third place: Emmit Scott, official time 1:05.64.

Girls 13-14 50m Backstroke: First place: Claire Hovey, official time, 51.76, Second place: Ali White, official time 1:12.43.

Mens 15-18 50m Backstroke: Fifth place: Kenton Bingham, official time of 44.90, and sixth place: Leighton White, official time of 1:10.82.

Girls 7-8 25m Butterfly: Third place: Landry Scott, official time of 47.41.

Girls 9-10 25m Butterfly: First place: Lillian Earley, official time of 29.11, second place: Reece Hovey, official time of 29.65, fifth place: Autumn Assel, official time of 36.57, sixth place: Annabelle Arndt, official time of 37.07.

Girls 11-12 50m Butterfly: Fifth place: Mckinley Carr-Nott, official time of 1:11.77.

Girls 13-14 50m Butterfly: Fourth place: Anna Marshall, official time of 56.78.

Mens 15-18 50m Butterfly: Third place: Kenton Bingham, official time of 1:04:05, and fourth place: Leighton White, official time of 1:13.44.

Girls 7-8 100m Freestyle Relay: First place, second place, and fourth place: Savannah, third place: Cameron.

Boys 7-8 100m Freestyle Relay: First Place: (A) Cameron, official time of 2:35.07, Second place: (B) Cameron with an official time of 2:51.99.

Girls 9-10 100m Freestyle Relay: First Place: (A) Cameron, official time of 1:39.07, fifth place: (B) Cameron, official time of: 2:18.05, sixth place: (D) Cameron, official time of 3:01.68.

Boys 9-10 100m Freestyle Relay: Third place: (B) Cameron, official time 1:56:83, fourth place: (A) Cameron, official time of 2:07.13., sixth place: (C) Cameron, official time of 2:18.44.

Girls 11-12 200m Freestyle Relay: Second place: (A) Cameron, official time of 3:54.24.

Girls 13-14 200m Freestyle Relay: Second place: (A) Cameron, official time 2:57.83.

Mens 15-18 Freestyle Relay: Second place (A) Cameron. Official time of 3:11.20.