Cameron track athletes peaking before district meet in Chillicothe

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Track and Field Team’s three-year Midland Empire Conference title reign came to an end Tuesday night after taking fourth at the MEC championship meet.

For the first time since 2020, another team can call themselves MEC champions, but not without a strong challenge from the Lady Dragons.

“We did pretty good. Obviously, our conference is solid all the way around. We finished fourth and fifth (boys) on the guys and girls sides as a team. We had a couple of [personal records] … Overall it was good for us,” Cameron coach Slade Kenagy said.

Although multiple Lady Dragons took MEC Tuesday night, one standout was sophomore Isabella Flores, who tied a CHS record in pole vault with an 8-feet jump and hopes to break the record at next week’s district meet in Chillicothe.

“I can’t wait to work harder and get higher. It’s a timing thing. I can wait to go higher and higher Flores said.

Along picking up her first MEC medal after taking third in the pole vault, Flores also finished fifth in the high jump, just a few inches short of third-place senior Claire Wenck. Wenck took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles and assisted Ella Jameson, Addi McVicker and Bailey Robinson in first place finishes in the 4x200 relay and the 4x800 relay.

“We’re going to keep chopping our times, and competing with ourselves and put people away fast, so they don’t think they have a chance to get us. I think, going into tonight, we knew it was going to be tough,” Wenck said.

As for individual events, Robinson continued demolishing the competition after taking first in the 1600 and the 800, ahead of McVicker’s third-place finish. McVicker took third in the 100-meter dash while Jameson took third in the long jump and Brewer took fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.

As for the Dragons, they finished fifth overall but not without providing some stiff competition for the teams that finished ahead of them. In relay action, River Meadows, Kenton Gates, Ethan Nelson and Peyton Garr took third in the 4x200 and fifth in the 4x100. Wyatt Burkhart, Dayton Wilson, brother Drake Wilson and Aaron Geno took fifth in the 4x800.

Individually, Ethan Nelson took second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the long jump. Ashton Whitteck took fifth in the 400, and Brent Rooney had a breakout performance with a fifth-place finish in the high jump. Despite coming up short at the MEC meet, Kenagy feels encourages as the Dragons begin the postseason next Saturday in Chillicothe.

“We’re hitting our strike at the right time of the year. You don’t want to peak too early. You don’t want to get stagnant. We’re continuing to chop time. We’re getting better jumps, better throws. I think we’re in a good place overall boys and girls,” Kenagy said.