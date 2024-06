CDSC Tournament Weekend 3: May 18th

U8 Wilkinson vs. Plattsburg-Verdi (Semi-Final Game): Won 7-1

Goalies were Carson Ault and Ella Youtsey.

Goals were scored by Camden Selby-3, Bentley Rhodes-2, Brigham Wilkinson-1 and Carson Ault-1.

Wilkinson’s team advanced to the championship.

U8 Wilkinson vs. Excelsior Springs-Meyer (Championship Game): Won 2-1

Goalies were Carson Ault and Ella Youtsey

Goals were scored by Brigham Wilkinson-2.

Wilkinson’s team wins 1st place.

Great Season, CDSC Dragons!