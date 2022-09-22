Chillicothe blanks Dragons 42-0, powerhouse Maryville up next

The Cameron High School Dragon Football Team continues looking for its first Midland Empire Conference win after losing to Chillicothe 42-0.

Penalties and turnovers continue plaguaging the upstar Dragons, who were shutout on offense for the second consecutive week.

“We got our physicalled in every aspect of the football game. We got out physicalled on special teams, then upfront they dominated us on both sides of the football ... We have to have the right mindset, and we’re just not there yet,” Cameron coach Wes Bell said.

With two lost fumbles, an interception and only successfully converting 2 of 14 third-down attempts, the Dragons struggled while racking up only 170 yards last Friday. One bright spot continues to be the production of junior running back Hudson Lodder, who rushed for 94 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Defensively, senior lineman Caleb Rick continues to be a force with after racking up a team-leading 6.5 tackles, but with MEC powerhouse Maryville coming to town Friday, Bell believes his team will need a near flawless game if they have any hope of defeating the Spoofhounds. Maryville comes into Friday’s game with a deceptive 2-2 record. After opening the season with a loss to fellow powerhouse Blair Oaks, the Spoofhounds settled in with blowout victories over Harrisonville, 49-6, and Chillicothe, 45-14. Last Friday’s 34-27 loss to St. Pius X will have them looking to get back in the win column this Friday.

“Fortunately, we have another really physical [team] coming to town next week. It’s stil about us. We had some success tonight, against a program that has a nice past,” Bell said. “Our situation, with out program, it is what it is. We had 20-plus penalties again tonight, and at least three turnovers ... I told them, you can play the Kansas School for the Deaf, and you’re going to lose that football game.’”

Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Click this link for a free, full-resolution and downloadable photo gallery from last Friday's game.

