Home / Home
Marcas Easton, CHS junior heavyweight, ties up with an opponent during a dual in Excelsior Springs.

Christmas break could not come sooner as Cameron recovers from injury bug

Thu, 01/04/2024 - 1:19pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Despite reeling from multiple injuries to their starting lineup, the Cameron High School Wrestling Team returned to the Nation’s Crossroads with a clean sweep at the Sam Richardson Dual Classic in Moberly. 

The Dragons went 6-0 with defeats of Kirksville 71-27, Osage 63-9, Fulton 66-18, Mid-Buchanan 47-30, Owensville 72-12 and St. James 63-13.

At lightweight, Jack Erickson went 5-1 on the day while brother Will Erickson went 5-1 at 113 pounds.

 At 138, senior Will Brewer went 4-2 while senior Evan Marshall went a perfect 5-0. At 157, junior Gage Jones had a perfect day at 6-0. One weight class higher at 165, senior Kenton Gates had a perfect day at 3-0 and fellon senior Aiden Hallberg went 4-2. 

In one of the more surprising performances, freshman 190 Chase Bell went 5-1 while filling in for injury senior Josiah Morones. Filling in for injured senior Dom McBride, Chase Querry went 4-2 on the day while junior heavyweight Marcas Eaton went 5-1. 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media