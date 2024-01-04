Christmas break could not come sooner as Cameron recovers from injury bug

Despite reeling from multiple injuries to their starting lineup, the Cameron High School Wrestling Team returned to the Nation’s Crossroads with a clean sweep at the Sam Richardson Dual Classic in Moberly.

The Dragons went 6-0 with defeats of Kirksville 71-27, Osage 63-9, Fulton 66-18, Mid-Buchanan 47-30, Owensville 72-12 and St. James 63-13.

At lightweight, Jack Erickson went 5-1 on the day while brother Will Erickson went 5-1 at 113 pounds.

At 138, senior Will Brewer went 4-2 while senior Evan Marshall went a perfect 5-0. At 157, junior Gage Jones had a perfect day at 6-0. One weight class higher at 165, senior Kenton Gates had a perfect day at 3-0 and fellon senior Aiden Hallberg went 4-2.

In one of the more surprising performances, freshman 190 Chase Bell went 5-1 while filling in for injury senior Josiah Morones. Filling in for injured senior Dom McBride, Chase Querry went 4-2 on the day while junior heavyweight Marcas Eaton went 5-1.