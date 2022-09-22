Home / Home
Cameron High School senior forward Yasser Montoya clears the ball during the Dragons game last Wednesday, Sept. 14, against Savannah.

CHS soccer team surprises Savannah

Thu, 09/22/2022 - 4:11pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Soccer Team picked up its first goal on a score by forward Yasser Montoya while pressing Savannah early last Wednesday.

The Dragons fell 4-1, but held the Savages to just one goal in the first half. 

“They definitely see the progress. It’s not the progress they want. They want to win, and kick butt. We are becoming more and more competitive. Hopefully, by the end of the season, we will have won several games and be more competitive in district,” Cameron coach Jason Welch said. 

