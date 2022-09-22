CHS soccer team surprises Savannah

The Cameron High School Soccer Team picked up its first goal on a score by forward Yasser Montoya while pressing Savannah early last Wednesday.

The Dragons fell 4-1, but held the Savages to just one goal in the first half.

“They definitely see the progress. It’s not the progress they want. They want to win, and kick butt. We are becoming more and more competitive. Hopefully, by the end of the season, we will have won several games and be more competitive in district,” Cameron coach Jason Welch said.