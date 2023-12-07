CHS state medalists start kickoff 23-24 wrestling season on the road Thursday

Following a season including multiple state medalists, capturing the MEC titles, the Cameron High School Dragons and Lady Dragons return to the mat Thursday for a triangular against Raytown and South Harrison.

The Dragons come into the 2023-2024 season loaded with returning state qualifiers including junior Gage Jones, who took fourth at 160 last season, and junior Dylan “Bubba” Pratt, who took fourth after cutting down to lightweight late in the season.

Another major force for the Dragons and Lady Dragons in the past decade has been Coach Phil Limb, who hopes to become Missouri’s winningest dual coach after passing 400 career dual victories last season.

Pratt and Jones are far from the only heavy hitters returning for Cameron are state qualifiers senior Jakob Grey (37-17), Kenton Gates (47-9) and sophomore River Meadows (46-9).

As for the Lady Dragons, returning state champion Justice Brewer will head up a cadre of experienced and talented grapplers with a track record of success.

Brewer (55-1) comes into the season with a pair of state medals, including a silver in 2022 after a Cindarella run that ended in the state championship, and her gold medal last February with a pin in the state championship.

Similar to Pratt and Jones, Brewer is far from the only Lady Dragon with state aspirations. Skye Mallen, Taryn Hearn and Zyra Fife had strong runs at districts last February, but fell short of their pursuits to qualify for state.