CHS Tennis Team Picks Up First Win

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Tennis Team picked up its first win of the season in a 6-3 victory on the road against Richmond.

“It was nice. The girls definitely enjoyed that little bit of confidence they needed. It was nice for me too, to see them win and get excited about tennis again,” Cameron coach Morgan Gitthens said.

The Lady Dragons top performers against Richmond stayed hot with the No. 1 doubles team, featuring senior Zuzia Twarowska and sophomore Cali Teel taking their match 8-2, then Twarowska - a Polish foreign exchange student - won her No. 1 single match 8-2. Fellow foreign exchange student senior Leah Panini of Italy won her first career match at the varsity level 8-5.

“Cali has improved, Harley (Burton) has improved, Autumn Dotson, Jeeya Patel, she was out tonight, but they’ve all improved, even my newcomers. They’re all improving and that’s our goal,” Gitthens said. “... We’re definitely about there. Next week is our conference match. We’ll see how things go there and district is on Saturday. We’ll see what happens. I think they’re ready to see some tough competition.