CHS Wrestlers dominate at Chillicothe triangular

CHILLICOTHE — The Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team rolled through Odessa, 66-18, and Chillicothe, 49-30, in the penultimate dual of 2021.

With both Chillicothe and Odessa being in Cameron’s district, last Tuesday seemed a strong indicator of the Dragons potential in the postseason.

“Everybody can improve. Everybody has little they can critique and get better at. We just have to keep working. I was fairly confident coming into this one. [Tuesday] definitely helped my confidence but everybody has something they can improve on,” CHS senior heavyweight Cole Henderson said.

