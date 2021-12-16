Home / Home
Cameron senior Tanner Riley sinches up a cradle Tuesday night during a dual in Chillicothe.

CHS Wrestlers dominate at Chillicothe triangular

Thu, 12/16/2021 - 2:03pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

CHILLICOTHE — The Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team rolled through Odessa, 66-18, and Chillicothe, 49-30, in the penultimate dual of 2021.

With both Chillicothe and Odessa being in Cameron’s district, last Tuesday seemed a strong indicator of the Dragons potential in the postseason.

“Everybody can improve. Everybody has little they can critique and get better at. We just have to keep working. I was fairly confident coming into this one. [Tuesday] definitely helped my confidence but everybody has something they can improve on,” CHS senior heavyweight Cole Henderson said. 

