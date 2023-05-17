Coach Welch announces departure after first-round playoff loss Monday

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Soccer Team’s season came to a sudden end following an 8-0 loss to the St. Pius X Lady Warriors in the opening round of the Class 2 District 8 Tournament.

With Dave Goodwin Field playing host to the event, the location seemed a fitting end of the high school athletic careers of seniors Amelia Welch, Hailey Henry, Jenessa Kirkedoll and Coach Jason Welch, who announced after the game he would not return as boys and girls soccer coach next season.

“I’m sad. I’m sad I can’t continue coaching, but regardless I am happy for [the players]. I’m happy for them. We have a bunch of good girls’ personality-wise and they will only grow from here,” Welch said.

