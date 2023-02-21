Coach Wenck announces retirement after more than 20 years at CHS

Both girls and boys Cameron High School basketball programs will see a significant overhaul after both coaches announced their retirement last Tuesday.

Both CHS Dragons coach Mark Gordon and CHS Lady Dragons coach Matt Wenck will step down at the end of the season, marking the end of a lengthy career for both coaches.

“It’s emotional. You think back to when I first started, when I was an assistant with the boys. It was a great five years, and I learned a lot,” said Wenck, who ended the final minutes of Tuesday’s final home game with his senior daughter Claire by his side. “I had a lot of great young men on those teams. Fifteen years ago, I tood the girls over. It’s been a great 15 years. It’s been a lot of fun with a lot of great memories.”