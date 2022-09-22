Home / Home
Ty Riley makes a few moves after intercepting the ball in the end zone last Tuesday.

CVMS football teams fall to Hogan Prep in home opener

Thu, 09/22/2022 - 3:13pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron Veterans Middle School seven and eighth-grade football teams fell to Hogan Prep. during Tuesday’s home opener. 

The seven-grade Dragons played an abbreviated game against Hogan Prep., which ended after two quarters with the Rams taking an 8-0 lead. 

The eighth-grade team also suffered a shutout, but not without a few highlights in the process, including an interception by Ty Riley in the fourth quarter, preventing a Hogan Prep. 2-point conversion. 

Both teams will remain at home next Tuesday, when they host Lawson. The seventh-grade kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The eighth-grade kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

 

