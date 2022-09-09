CVMS takes first at Chillicothe Invite

The Cameron Veterans Middle School Dragon Cross Country Team took first at the Chillicothe Invitational after edging Cairo by 4 points last Tuesday.

The Dragons brought home the Chillicothe Invite title after besting Cairo by 4-points and third-place St. Joseph Christian by 30 points with eighth-graders Scott Hallberg and Brayden Henry leading the charge.

Chillicothe Invite champion Lake Englert may have benefitted from a bit of home-field advantage after finishing more than a minute ahead of Hallberg’s third-place, 13:27 finish, but that was not enough to overcome the advantage Cameron created with Henry’s eighth-place finish at 14:19, 13th-place eight-grader Ashton Fortner’s 16-minute finish or eight-grader Parker Jackson’s 16:26 finish.

Other Dragons contributing to the victory include Raith Leon, 20th, with a time of 16:45; Reagen Eggebrecht, 22nd, 17:31; Malachi Baker, 27th, 18:12; Keegan Loomis, 32nd, 19:32 and Jordan McBride, 35th, 20:26.

The Lady Dragons did not have enough runners to qualify as a team, but that did not stop them from racking up a few top 20 medals of their own. Eighth-grader Isabella Ramey finished first among the Lady Dragon competitors with a time of 19:30, followed by eighth-grader Lexi Robinson for 14th at 20:02 and Macy Essary finished 22nd with a time of 21:26.

The Dragons and Lady Dragons will look to add few more medals when they compete at the Odessa Invite next Saturday, September 17th.