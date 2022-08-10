Diamond Lady Dragons kickoff 2022-2023 athletic year with midnight madness practice

The 2022-2023 Cameron High School athletic year got underway at exactly 12 a.m. Monday morning as part of the CHS Lady Dragon Softball Team’s midnight madness practice.

As a way to softly acclimate the younger players to the program, CHS softball coaches hosted a midnight madness practice at the Cameron Elks Lodge and showcased a few unorthodox methods of preparing for the upcoming season.

“It’s always good to see them back on the field after a long summer, because they get to go play on their travel teams and come back. It’s just a night where the girls get to have a little fun, goof off and enjoy themselves before we get ready and hit it hard,” Cameron coach Kristy Stover said.