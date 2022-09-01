Diamond Lady Dragons pick up first win at host tournament

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Softball Team picked up their first wins of the 2022 season after going 2-3 at their host tournament over the weekend.

After opening the season with a 7-0 shutout loss to Class 2 powerhouse Lawson, the Lady Dragons rebounded with a 12-8 victory over DeKalb, then a 6-2 loss to Midland Empire Conference foe Benton, a 6-4 win over Excelsior Springs before falling to Lawson 7-3 in the fifth-place game.

“There were a lot of good teams here. Coming out, and getting our first tournament under our belt, it’s a big thing. We had a good day and a lot of people stepped up. We didn’t know how they were going to perform when they stepped onto a varsity field,” Cameron coach Kristy Stover said.

