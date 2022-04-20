Home / Home
Shown here is recently hired Cameron High School head football coach Wes Bell.

District hires Wes Bell as new CHS football coach

Wed, 04/20/2022 - 11:33pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron R-1 School District Board of Trustees approved hiring Wes Bell as the new Cameron High School head football coach following the retirement of former coach Jeff Wallace. 

The move came with little fanfare as the district approved a round of hiring for various positions during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Bell comes to Cameron following a two-year stint at El Dorado High School in El Dorado, Kan. In his first year as coach of the 4A Wildcats, he finished with a 5-3 record including a postseason victory. He went 3-6 in his second year with the program.

Before moving to coaching high school football, Bell served as the defensive coordinator for DII Central Missouri University for four season. Prior to CMU, Bell worked his way up to defensive coordinator for their conference rival Western Missouri for two seasons, after working his way up the ranks of the program for more than a decade. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media