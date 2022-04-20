District hires Wes Bell as new CHS football coach

The Cameron R-1 School District Board of Trustees approved hiring Wes Bell as the new Cameron High School head football coach following the retirement of former coach Jeff Wallace.

The move came with little fanfare as the district approved a round of hiring for various positions during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Bell comes to Cameron following a two-year stint at El Dorado High School in El Dorado, Kan. In his first year as coach of the 4A Wildcats, he finished with a 5-3 record including a postseason victory. He went 3-6 in his second year with the program.

Before moving to coaching high school football, Bell served as the defensive coordinator for DII Central Missouri University for four season. Prior to CMU, Bell worked his way up to defensive coordinator for their conference rival Western Missouri for two seasons, after working his way up the ranks of the program for more than a decade.