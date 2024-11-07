DRAGHONS ROLL BENTON 48-12, MOVE ON IN PLAYOFFS TO FACE RICHMOND

DRAGONS ROLL BENTON 42-12, ON TO RICHMOND IN SECOND ROUND

BY MARK MCLAUGHLIN

Editor, Citizen-Observer

CAMERON—Cameron won their fourth game in a row and advanced to Class 3 District 8 second round of District playoffs with a 42-20 win over Benton Friday night.

The Dragons, who have outscored their last four opponents by a tally of 181-38 rolled through Benton with inside power and outside flash.

After an electrifying opening kickoff return by Talan Eddins, who handed Coach Wes Bell the ball at the 24, it took four plays before quarterback Reid Smith pitched it to Eddins, who through the pass in the end zone to Hudson Lodder for the game’s opening score.

Benton came right back, cashing a Smith fumble two series later for a 91-yard scoop and score. The conversion failed.

With the score tied 6-6, Cameron scored on it’s next three offensive series, Eddins cashing aq 37-yard sprint for a score, and Lodder banging through the line from nine yards out to take the lead to 14-6 and then 21-6. Lodder added the third score with a 36-yard run to move the lead to 28-6 before Benton struck just before half as quarterback Mark Shears found a streaking receiver for a 65-yard touchdown pass, and went into halftime down 28-12.

Gage Jones added the first of three touchdowns with a 22-yard pitch sweep to send Cameron up 35-12 at half.

Jones picked up 17-yard and 7-yard touchdown runs in the 3rd quarter to move the final scoring up to 48-12. Running clock brought the game to a close early.

“I’m really pleased with how we have put together this little run late.”Said coach Wes Bell.”We have had a challenging season with injuries, on field and off-field adversity throughout the season, and to see it coming together does my heart a lot of good.”

Bell has developed a very football-intelligent team who can not only identify their assignment on each play, but how what they do depends upon others, and impacts them as well.

“For three years, I and our staff have been teaching the “why” that we do what we do on the field.”Bell said.”It’s been fun to see it happen.”

Coach Bell is right, and we have the receipts. Meeting with several members of the squad to shine a little light on the “big guys” up front, the ten-player group of backs, quarterback and linemen agreed that communication was the thing that had improved the most.

“We’re talking to each other all the time pre-snap, on the bench, and adjusting on the fly.”Said Hudson Lodder. Lineman Evan Reed concurred.

“All of us know that the ball could be coming right up our back on every play, so we’re ready to adjust.”

Going into next week’s 2nd Round District game at Richmond, the 4-6 Dragons face a 6-3 Richmond squad who has played a significantly softer schedule than the Dragons, who took on district leaders and heavyweights from the get-go.

“There’s a reason we scheduled these “big boy” teams, and it’s because it made us tougher, forced us to grow quicker than we were ready to.”Bell said.’

“I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching these boys this year.”Bell said.”There’s not a better feeling in the world to see them now just leaning on people and imposing our will on them.”