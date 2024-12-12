DRAGON BASKETBALL BOYS AND GIRLS SPLIT TWINBILLS

CAMERON HOOPS DROPS DOUBLEHEADER AT EAST BUCH

EAST BUCHANAN 46 CAMERON 27(GIRLS)

Gower---The Cameron Lady Dragons were defeated 46-27 and Cameron boys lost 69-51 to two rock-sold East Buchanan squads here last week.

The Lady Dragons were led in their losing effort by Isabel Robinson with 11 and Addi McVicker with 10, but the normally long-range Dragons hit on just three 3-point field goals on the night. Piper Jacobs led the Lady Bulldogs with 21-points, including 5 3-point field goals.

It was tough sledding from the jump, as East Buch and Cameron struggled to a 7-6 first quarter lead for the Bulldogs. East Buchanan pushed to a 25-21 halftime lead behind Jacobs 7-point quarter.

The Dragons showed grit, with McVicker tallying 9-points in the quarter.

The well went dry in the third, as East Buch silenced Casmeron with a 13-3 run and closed out the game with a 9-3 final quarter. Cameron fell to 1-1 on the year.

“The girls struggled from the field, only shooting 19%. We were able to make a run and cut an 11-point deficit to 4 going into the half.” Coach Richard Berry said. “We struggled in the second half offensively and that prevented us from being able to come back.”

“ It is a game to learn from and grow.” Berry said.”One of the best things about the busy schedule of basketball is you have to move on quickly.”

EAST BUCHANAN 69 CAMERON 51 (Boys)

Gower---Cameron’s Peyton Snow continued on his scoring tear, throwing in 16 points to lead balanced scoring from Caleb Hundley’s Dragon squad. but unfortunately, Landon Smith’s 21-points and Clark Scott’s 11 points were the anchor to a 69-51 Bulldog victory over the Dragons.

East Buch, an I-29 power for years, used a 16-5 explosion in the first quarter to race to an early 11-point lead. Hudson Lodder, with 2, and Snow, with 2 were the only Dragons to get on the board.

East Buch led 43-17 at half behind Smith’s 9-point quarter and two more 3’s from Seth Spencer.

Cameron warmed up in the third quarter, as Snowe dropped in 7, Lodder 4 with Brent Rooney and Will Gibson chipping in a pair apiece.

In the 4th, trailing 54-33, Cameron outscored the Bulldogs 17-5 as Snow scored 5, Jake Feighert 5, and a pair each by Triston Whitaker and Thatcher Haggard.

The ever-optimistic Caleb Hundley said that the effort was exceptional, and the growth opportunity right there for his team.

“East Buchanan is a great team.” Said Hundley. “ It's beneficial for us to play these teams early in the season so we can quickly identify our areas of improvement and make the necessary adjustments as we head into the remainder of our season.”

“The boys gave great effort, and that is something we can continue to build on.” He added.

Cameron Basketball

Boys and Girls win doubleheader at Plattsburg

CAMERON GIRLS 48 PLATTSBURG 33

PLATTSBURG---Addi McVicker torched Plattsburg for 22-points including five 3-point field goals, and got 10-from Isabel Robinson as the Cameron girls topped Plattsburg 48-33 on the road .

McVicker tallied four of the “daggers from distance” in the first quarter, on the way to 16-7 first quarter lead.

The Dragons cooled down some in the 2nd but held on to lead 22-16 at the half.

In the third , Cameron outscored the hosts 15-10 behind 7 from McVicker, 4 from Robinson, 4 from Cara Pittsenberger and a pair from Lexi Robinson, extending their lead to 37-26.

In the final frame, scoring was balanced as Pittsenbarger tallied 4, Lexi and Isabel Robinson had two apiece, and McVicker added one more.

Kelsey Parra led Plattsburg with 12 on the night.

“We came out strong from the start and never looked back.” Said Coach Richard Berry. “Addi set the pace for the night, and the team responded with balance to support her.

Cameron moves their record to 2-1, and next play in the Husker Classic at Higginsville, playing Richmond in the opening round Tuesday night.

CAMERON BOYS 75 PLATTSBURG 57

PLATTSBURG---The Cameron Dragons featured four players in double figures in moving their record to 1-2 on the year.

Peyton Snow led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Triston Whitaker with 18, Braeden Hamilton with 12 and Will Gibson with 11.

The Dragons set a torrid first quarter pace, going up 21-11 after one frame Snow threw in 8-points, including one 3 and a free throw, and Hamilton tossed in six In the second, ther Dragons attained a 37-25 halftime lead behind two Gibson threes from distance , 3-points from Brent Rooney and 4 from Whitaker, with Snow tossing in a 3.

In the third quarter, following a theme of the night, Whitaker went four for four from the line and notched a three, Gibson and Snow each tallied five while Hamilton and Jake Feighert each threw in a pair.

In the final quarter, behind _______ Grayson’s 8-point quarter for Plattsburg, the hosts fought back before losing steam as Snowe added another 5, and Hudson Lodder, Hamilton, and Kaden Robinson added 4.

The win moves Cameron to 2-1 on the season with a December 11 home date, hosting Lawson.