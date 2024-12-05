Home / Home

DRAGON BOYSDROP NAIL-BITER IN SEASON OPENER

Thu, 12/05/2024 - 12:08pm admin

DRAGONS COME UP JUST SHORT IN 62-58 OPENING LOSS TO WEST PLATTE

 

CAMERON---Despite the double-figure scoring of three Cameron players, West Platte used the 23- point night from Drake Montez in escaping with a 62-58 opening win over Cameron.

Montez was joined in doubles by Jonah McGivern’s 14 points and Jaxon Davis with 12.

The Dragons were led by Payton Snow’s 18-points, highlighted by 10-points and 8 made free throws, all in the fourth quarter.  Triston Whitaker added 17 points , including 3 triples and Will Gibson threw in 11 for the Dragons.

West Platte opened a 13-9 lead after one quarter behind seven first quarter points by Montez.  West Platte pushed the advantage to 19-12 after a half as Montez went off for 13-points   Whitaker tried to keep pace for the Dragons with 7.

In the second half, the game became a game, as Cameron used 6 points frtom Hudson Lodder 5 points from Will Gibson and 4 from Braeden Hamilton to 44-39.

With high drama down the stretch, a battle of free throws ensued as West Plattre drained 8 of 11 free throws and Snow went 8 for 10 down the stretch.

The highly competitive game dropped Cameron to 0-1, with a Tuesday night contest at East Buchanan next up for the Dragons.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media