DRAGON BOYSDROP NAIL-BITER IN SEASON OPENER

DRAGONS COME UP JUST SHORT IN 62-58 OPENING LOSS TO WEST PLATTE

CAMERON---Despite the double-figure scoring of three Cameron players, West Platte used the 23- point night from Drake Montez in escaping with a 62-58 opening win over Cameron.

Montez was joined in doubles by Jonah McGivern’s 14 points and Jaxon Davis with 12.

The Dragons were led by Payton Snow’s 18-points, highlighted by 10-points and 8 made free throws, all in the fourth quarter. Triston Whitaker added 17 points , including 3 triples and Will Gibson threw in 11 for the Dragons.

West Platte opened a 13-9 lead after one quarter behind seven first quarter points by Montez. West Platte pushed the advantage to 19-12 after a half as Montez went off for 13-points Whitaker tried to keep pace for the Dragons with 7.

In the second half, the game became a game, as Cameron used 6 points frtom Hudson Lodder 5 points from Will Gibson and 4 from Braeden Hamilton to 44-39.

With high drama down the stretch, a battle of free throws ensued as West Plattre drained 8 of 11 free throws and Snow went 8 for 10 down the stretch.

The highly competitive game dropped Cameron to 0-1, with a Tuesday night contest at East Buchanan next up for the Dragons.