DRAGON SPORTS BRIEFS

SPORTS BRIEFS

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL CAPS UNDEFEATED 15-0 SEASON

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

The Cameron Junior High softball team completed a stellar 15-0 season under the direction of coaches Craig Trussell and Dustin Danner.

The squad was not just good, not just competitive, but dominating, scoring 189 runs for the year while allowing just 20.

Pitching, always the bugaboo for any school softball team, was outstanding, recording 141 strikeouts to only 19 walks. The squad registered 160 hits while only giving up 31 hits to opponents.

The Jr. Dragons batting average is an eye-popping .460.

The squad has suffered only one loss in two years, posting a 31-1 record in that span.

The team is composed of Braelyn Vaughn, Elsie Walker, Brooklyn Eddins, Kaylie Lucassen, Eilee Horvatin, Emily Kennedy, Jaylee Gatewood, Ava Gibson, Piper Leonard, Leah Whitt, Kendall Berry and Zariah Hovey.

Travel softball has been a critical component in building the program, with eight squad members competing for travel teams in the area.

It’s a mind blowing record of accomplishment to consider, and it would seem that the best is yet to come.

GOLFERS EXCEL AT PLATTSBURG TOURNAMENT

Dragon standout golfers Avigail Curtis and Jaylee Cruickshank rook medalist honors with a combined score of 91, including a 42 on the back nine, to take second in the Plattsburg Tournament, outpaced only by Tarkio in team standings with 313 to Tarkio’s 288 strokes.

The third place team of Haylee Webb and Isabel Robinson went 48-48 for a combined score of 96.

VOLLEYBALLERS NOTCH 3-0 WIN AT RICHMOND

Cameron defeated Richmond 25-10, 25-15 and 25-14 to go 3-0 over Richmond and move their match record to 12-11-2 as the District Tournament approaches.

Dragon standout Addy McVicker posted 12-kills, 23-assists, 11-digs, 12-service points and 3-aces for a “hit for the circuit” bit of efficiency for the Dragons. Daltrey Puls was all over the stat book as well with 2-blocks, 3-aces and 15-service points to lead the Dragons.

Ava Henry added 14-digs and 14-service receptions to keep the ball alive in setting up bomb-throwers in the front row.