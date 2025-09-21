Dragon Sports Highlights from September 15-18

Softball---Coach Nate Stock’s Dragon softballers sit 8-6, and have rolled off an impressive six-game winning streak including a three-win day Saturday at a Falls City, Nebraska tournament. Stock notes the pitchiong of Rosie Williams and freshman “prodigy” Kendall Berry as being really essential with active bats and great work in the field in going on the six-game run. Included are two MEC blowouts of LeBlond 16-2 andf Maryville 13-0. A huge MEC Conference tilt with Chillicothe was Tuesday, with the Dragons taking on the 10-3 Hornets.

Soccer---(From Assistant Coach Robbie Petersen) --- “We competed against Pleasant Hill (09/13), Lone Jack (09/11) and Oak Grove (09/13). Historically, this tournament has been tough for us. The teams we match up with the most, Oak Grove and Lone Jack have beaten us handily. We haven't scored a goal against Lone Jack since 2016 (the year we beat them) and Oak Grove; we haven't scored more than one goal since 2016 but we haven't beaten them since 2009. We played Pleasant Hill for the first time last year and although we did score against them, we were beat 7-2. So going into this tournament our hopes were of making some noise, turning some heads but our expectations were tempered.”

“Our first game was against Pleasant Hill and we competed hard but lost 8-0. The game was hampered by two red cards (to our goalie Landyn Smith and midfield Ashton Fortner) which resulted in us being down two men which significantly aided Pleasant Hill in victory. Per the rules, those two players were not allowed to play in the game two days later against Lone Jack. Our team was not deterred by their absences. The game was back and forth. We were down twice only to even the score but we ultimately lost 3-2 in the final few minutes of the game. But after that game we were starting to understand that we could hang with these teams. The game against Oak Grove on Saturday we came out firing, building a 3-0 lead by halftime. But heat and fatigue played a factor in us allowing them to score three second half goals including two goals in the final three minutes of the game to tie the game. The final was 3-3. Although we felt we should have had better results we showed that we could play with these bigger schools that have pushed us around in the past.”

For the upcoming match against Savannah(Wednesday, 9-17) we are feeling confident and upbeat. We do have areas of improvement but we are feeling good about the direction of our team and are anxious to get into district play with this momentum.”

Tennis---Coach Julianna Arndt’s Dragon “racketeers” sit with a 2-2 match record going into a Tuesday match against Chillicothe and a Wednesday all-day tournament(see photos and write up next week). The Lady Dragons beat MEC foe Lafayette 7-2 and Trenton 5-4 since starting the season after two 9-0 shut out losses to Pius and LeBlond. Parents Night was Tuesday of this week.

Volleyball--- Coach Whitney Wilson’s Dragon volleyball team has been busy losing matches in straight sets to East Buchanan 3-0, and Benton 3-0 and then winning in straight sets over Trenton 3-0 and Lathrop 3-0 and losing 3-1 to Lawson in a competitive two weeks. The Dragons had Monday matches at Higginsville, and a three match home stand again Lafayette, West Platte and Conference rival Savannah September 18.

Golf---Girls golfers under Coach Richard Berry have competed in one match so far, and played competitive golf, with Isabel Robinson leading the “Three Amigos” squad with a 51 in her first outing.

Cross Country---Coach Caleb Hundley’s nine-man boys Cross Country Squad competed Monday in the Ray-Pec Invitational at Raymore-Peculiar High School. Junior Thatcher Haggard, who Hundley identifies as a “natural athlete” to whom the sport comes easily leads the way on this squad