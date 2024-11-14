DRAGON VOLLEYBALLERS EARN ALL-MEC/ALL-DSITRICT HONORS

Dragon Volleyballers earn All-District, All-MEC Honors

All MEC

Addi McVicker - 1st Team

Ava Henry - Honorable Mention

Daltrey Puls - Honorable Mention

All District

Addi McVicker - 1st Team

Ava Henry - 2nd team

Cameron — CHS Lady Dragon volleyballers Addi McVicker and Ava Henry were named All-District by a vote of the media with McVicker being named All-MEC First Team and Henry and Daltrey Puls receiving Honorable Mention by a vote of the coaches.

The threesome were statistical and performance leaders for a squad that finished 13-18-3 and bowed out in the first round of Districts.

McVicker leaves the program as one of its most accomplished and statistically dominant players in program history. She registered 418 kills this season with a 43% kill percentage on 986 attempts, 52 service aces, and 383 digs.

Henry another super senior for Kurt Dickkut’s squad registered 167 service aces this year and 278 digs. Her setting was pivotal in positioning McVicker’s kill ratio for the Dragons this year.

Puls, also a senior, added 101 kills this season, 23 total blocks, and 15 assists.