Dragons aim to snap losing streak against Lafayette

The Cameron Dragons aim to right their current tailspin down the standings of the Midland Empire Conference Friday with a victory over Lafayette (3-3, 1-2).

Cameron comes into Friday’s game facing a four-game losing streak against MEC opponents with their latest loss coming in a 55-7 drubbing by Savannah.

“They’re a senior-clad football team and they played very physical football and we did not,” Cameron coach Jeff Wallace said. “They’ve been together for a while and they are very well coached and well balanced. The more reps our young guys can get, the better they’re going to get down the road. Unfortunately they are getting them against some extremely good football teams right now. They’re going to get better down the road. That’s for sure. Every rep you take is for tomorrow, next week, next year. It’s going to help them right now as they mature and grow.”

The Dragons had no answer for the Savages’ rushing attack, allowing 464 yards and eight rushing touchdowns during Friday’s pummeling. Running back Dominick Hurst seemed Cameron’s lone offensive standout, averaging 7.6 yards per carry with 68 yards and a TD. Hurst scored the Dragons only TD after reaching the edge on an off-tackle run for 45 yards. Although remaining on track for a 1,000-yard season as a sophomore, Hurst said wins not stats are what concern him the most week after week.

“They’re a great team and we have a lot to work on … Last year, I wasn’t really anything and I don’t want to go back to my old self, but the stats are really nothing to me. The scoreboard is everything to me,” Hurst said.

Although typically featured as a wing-back, Ty Speer racked up 58 yards rushing behind center while splitting time with Patrick Greer. The pair combined for 6 of 15 completions for 37 yards. Defensively, Cameron Hedgpeth had another double-digit tackling performance with 10.5 tackles, eight solo, and 3.5 for losses. With three games left on the schedule, if he can keep his pace, he will likely reach the illustrious 100-tackle mark by the postseason.

Although his contribution did not make in impact in the scorebook, the Dragons welcomed back defensive/offensive lineman Kayden Williams to the lineup last Friday after missing significant time with an ankle injury.

“I just wanted to get back on the field and do what I love,” Williams said. “We ended up taking a loss, but it’s a pleasure to play this sport and I have to make the best I can out of it. [Savannah] was pretty big and I had to use my speed to my advantage. I just try my hardest and don’t really get too intimidated.”

Another welcome addition to the Dragons this Friday will be the return of quarterback Ty Campbell, who missed the past two weeks after suffering a concussion against Chillicothe but is expected to return Friday against Lafayette. The Irish come into Friday’s game, relocated due to the condition of Lafayette’s field from flooding, looking to rebound from a 14-13 loss to Chillicothe. Their only MEC win came in a 40-13 blowout of Benton and received a similar fate as the Dragons in September when they suffered a 40-21 beating by the Savages.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.