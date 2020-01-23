Dragons blank Pembroke Hill, Center

After trouncing some of the region’s best teams at the Blue Valley West Jaguar Wrestling Duals Tournament Saturday, Cameron kept the momentum going with a sweep of Pembroke Hill and Center.

Cameron seniors went undefeated in their home dual finale Tuesday night, maintaining a full head of steam going into Saturday’s Midland Empire Conference Tournament.

The Cameron Lady Dragons received a well-deserved break for senior night after picking up multiple medals at the Winnetonka Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday.

Christina Herring (120), Skylee Smith took gold while lightweight Celeste Greer and 187-pounder Hollie Hedgpeth took silver, which has Greer aching to get back on the mat after taking her first loss of the season.

