Dragons blowout PAFA 8-0 for first playoff victory since 2005

The Cameron High School Dragon Soccer Team reached a program milestone Monday night after routing Paseo Academy of the Fine Arts Pirates 8-0 for their first district victory since 2005.

The passing of the torch moment came with 1:47 left in the second period, when senior forward Thomas Robinson found freshman forward Zaiden Smith off a penalty kick, then Smith chipped it in for the 8-0 mercy rule to advance Cameron to the District 16 semifinals against top-seeded Maryville.

“It’s been a rough build, but we’re turning a corner. We’re going to these games, and we’re actually anticipating a win. That’s good to have that confidence and belief in themselves,” said CHS coach Jason Welch, who went winless in his first two years while resurrecting the moth-balled program in 2019. “It’s good. It’s almost a dream come true. They start believing in themselves, and understanding what you talk about, what you coach at practice is actually working. It all comes down to them believing in themselves.”

Cameron’s first goal came after a shot by Robinson deflected off PAFA goal keeper’s hands, off the body of junior center Drew Throgmartin and into the net. Thogmartin found the net again on another miraculous play after senior defender Chase Short’s 40-yard penalty kick squirted through the Pirates’ back line and into the possession of Thogmartin for another successful short-range shot. Another Thogmartin goal at the 30-minute mark gave Cameron a 3-0 lead, but while Thogmartin was having a career night CHS goal keeper Brock Kirkendoll was having an equally impressive outing. Cameron senior defender Chase Short attributed the defensive success to constant communication between the back line and the goal keeper.